Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks

FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the industry. The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry.

The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing.

Officials haven’t specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks.

Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

