Advertisement

Genesee County Jail inmates thankful for second chance with IGNITE program

This is the first time we’re hearing from the participants of IGNITE. It launched in September.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:39 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/26/2020) - A mid-Michigan church treated inmates at the Genesee County Jail to a Thanksgiving feast Thursday.

The Sheriff invited ABC12 inside to check out the holiday meal.

While there, we asked many of the men and women what they’re thankful for. The overwhelming response -- the jail’s new IGNITE program.

It allows inmates the opportunity to get an education, while serving time or awaiting trial.

This is the first time we’re hearing from the participants of IGNITE. It launched in September.

IGNITE stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. It’s providing the inmates a second chance once they’ve served their time.

“You sit in here day in and day out and you don’t get, you know, you really get mind boggled, and you get brought down by the, you know, by the cases and stuff and IGNITE gives you a glimmer of hope,” Jeremie Hawley said.

For two hours a day, the men and women inside the Genesee County Jail have the opportunity to go to school.

They can work towards their GED or learn trades like welding, plumbing, electrical, carpentry and other life skills, like switching a light bulb.

“It’s pretty cool to me. I’ll tell you that much,” Darell Brown said.

He is taking advantage of the opportunity to increase his math skills. Brown has his sights set on helping his kids once he’s released.

“To be able to sit there and be able to help them to learn Algebra, it’s gonna be a great thing. Instead of me looking I’m like, I don’t know what this is. It’s not gonna be a foreign language to me, it’s gonna be something I can actually sit down to help my kids with,” he explained.

Both men said this opportunity to spend time focused on bettering themselves has had a dramatic effect on the jail environment.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said even though they’re only able to house the most violent inmates right now, assaults on staff and assaults on inmates are down 75-percent.

“I’ve been in here multiple times and this is the calmest I’ve ever seen this Jail,” Hawley said. “Like I said, it gives us a glimmer of hope. You know, it gives us something to look forward to.”

Once their time is served, the Sheriff said each participant will be connected with an employer. The end goal -- give the inmates resources to never return here to the Jail.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Township police say a three-year-old is in critical condition after accidentally...
3-year-old in critical condition after finding gun in Grand Blanc Twp
State police say they not only found several intoxicated and disorderly people, but discovered...
State police respond to fight in Sanilac Co. bar open despite emergency order
Michigan coronavirus
Michigan reports lowest daily COVID-19 increase in three weeks
Michigan coronavirus
MDHHS Confirms 17,162 New COVID-19 Cases
Fenton restaurant keeping indoor dining open for freedom and working employees
Mid-Michigan restaurants fined for keeping dine-in open during shutdown

Latest News

The Grand Blanc Township Police chief showing off a gun lock, provided to the Department by...
Police chief talks gun safety after toddler accidentally shot in Grand Blanc Township
he bar/restaurant is shut down for dine-in service because of COVID-19 -- but not people’s...
Fenton restaurant serves up plates of generosity to community
Close to $125,000 in the form of a grant has been awarded to the Shiawassee County Jail garden...
Shiawassee County Jail garden program awarded state grant to expand operations, publish book
Edwards is the new head coach of the Carman-Ainsworth girls basketball team
Flint basketball legend Tonya Edwards returns home