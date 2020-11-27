McLaren Bay Region Preparing to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Bay City, Mich. (WJRT) - According to a press release from McLaren Bay Region, the hospital has purchased an ultra-low temperature freezer which can store a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

McLaren Health said it is directly connected to the Operation Warp Speed task force in Washington D.C. and, as of November 24, said it was told to expect final FDA approval for emergency use sometime between December 11 and 18.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca are completing clinical trials on potential vaccines.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have demonstrated effectiveness rates of higher than 90%.

Hospitals around the country have worked to accommodate the incoming vaccines which need to be stored at extreme-cold temperatures.

“We are prepared to accept deliveries at any time. We are working on a plan with McLaren Heath Care, MDHHS, and Walgreens to start vaccinating staff who are interested, immediately upon arrival. Due to limited quantities of the vaccine, it may take several weeks to months before we will be able to vaccinate everyone,” McLaren Bay Region President and CEO Clarence Sevillian said in a press release. “The healthcare workforce across the country is the highest priority group for getting access to the vaccine. We need to protect our healthcare workers so they can continue to provide care for the patient population and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

