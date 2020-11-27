Advertisement

MDHHS Confirms 17,162 New COVID-19 Cases

Two-Day Total Includes 172 New Deaths
Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 17,162 new COVID-19 new cases in two days.

The total included finalized testing data from Thursday and Friday.

Michigan has now seen 341,941 COVID-19 cases to-date, along with 8,933 deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, 8,390 of those new cases were confirmed on Thanksgiving Day, out of more than 65,000 tests completed.

That puts the percentage of positive cases for Thursday at 12.8%, a slight decrease from Tuesday’s 13.42%.

The State’s Chief Medical Executive has said the ideal percentage of positive cases is less-than 3% and would mean community spread is at a minimum.

The Health Department also reported 668 confirmed or probable COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan’s Region 3, which includes much of mid-Michigan.

Statewide the MDHHS website said 4,068 confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients are hospitalized Thursday with 832 of them in the ICU and 472 patients on a ventilator.

