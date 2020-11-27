Advertisement

State police respond to fight in Sanilac Co. bar open despite emergency order

Troopers discover Silver Tavern Bar was serving drinks indoors - in violation of epidemic order
State police say they not only found several intoxicated and disorderly people, but discovered the Deckerville bar was open for business and serving drinks inside despite the statewide emergency order prohibiting it.(MSP Twitter)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Troopers from the Michigan State Police were sent to a bar in Sanilac County at around 2 am Thanksgiving morning to break up a bar fight.

The call to 9-1-1 earlier said that one individual had a gun, but no-one fired any shots during the incident

State police say they not only found several intoxicated and disorderly people, but discovered the Silver Tavern Bar in Deckerville was open for business and serving drinks inside despite the statewide emergency order prohibiting it.

Troopers cleared the bar and a 23 year old man was arrested and taken to the Sanilac County Jail.

Police say the Silver Tavern’s violation of the statewide emergency order was reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

