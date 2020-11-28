Calm weekend ahead before possible winter storm next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A nice and mild weekend is shaping up across Mid-Michigan before we see a return of wintry weather and the season’s first snow storm potential this upcoming week.

This weekend will start on a bright and sunny note on Saturday. A breeze in from the west-southwest today will push temperatures into the middle to upper 40s, which will be about 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year. Tonight, skies will remain generally clear with temps falling into the 30s. On Sunday, we’ll start the day with some sunshine but clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. Still with a southwesterly wind, temperatures will manage to get into the upper 40s and possibly lower 50s.

All eyes are on the start of the work week as a winter storm is set to move through parts of the Great Lakes region. There remains a high degree of uncertainty with this system as weather computer models are in disagreement with position/strength/duration so keep that in the back of your mind as of right now.

What is going to happen is we will be watching two pieces of energy come together out west to create a potent winter storm in the eastern Great Lakes region. Computer models have disagreed on timing and strength of these pieces of energy and when they come together and that is resulting in possible outcomes of a significant winter storm to nearly no precipitation at all in Mid-Michigan. Right now, the initial timeframe for this to all happen is for precipitation chances to begin late Sunday and lasting through possibly early Wednesday so it appears this could be a long duration event.

Like last weekend’s snow, it looks like most of the precipitation will be falling south and east of the Tri-Cities region but there is some disagreement on this as well. A rain/snow mix is expected to begin late Sunday through Monday before changing to snow late Monday. Snow showers are then expected to continue throughout Tuesday before wrapping up early Wednesday. As noted above, there is a ton of model disagreement here but it is becoming more likely that we will see at least some impactful snowfall from this system especially late Monday into Tuesday. Given the model variability and this system still being a few days out, we don’t want to discuss snowfall amounts just yet but this weekend might be a good one to dust off the snowblowers/shovels as several inches of snow will be possible.

Beyond this system, the weather quiets down and we’ll see dry conditions for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.