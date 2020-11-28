Advertisement

Detroit Lions fire GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia

Lions make change amid 4-7 season.
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday they have fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn amid a 4-7 record this season.

This season the Lions became the first team in NFL history to lose four straight games in which they had a double-digit lead, according to ESPN Stats and Information. Detroit had a loosing streak extend to 11 straight games with the first two weeks, but finally ended with a win over Arizona in Week 3.

The Lions haven’t had a playoff game win since 1991. Detroit’s offensive coordinator Darrel Bevell will serve as interim head coach.

