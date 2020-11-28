Free flu vaccines available in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (11-28-20) - The Great Lakes Bay Health Centers announced it would be offering free flu vaccines to the community.

It said the event would include a drive-thru flu vaccine administered at the Janes Street Community Health Center in Saginaw.

Organizers said people could pull up to the parking lot, follow the signs, park, and then call the phone number posted at the site.

Staff would then come to your vehicle and administer your vaccines at no charge.

Organizers said the vaccines would be offered every Saturday starting November 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The address for the GLBHC drive-thru event was 1522 Janes Street.

