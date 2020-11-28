Advertisement

Free flu vaccines available in Saginaw

Flu shot
Flu shot
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (11-28-20) - The Great Lakes Bay Health Centers announced it would be offering free flu vaccines to the community.

It said the event would include a drive-thru flu vaccine administered at the Janes Street Community Health Center in Saginaw.

Organizers said people could pull up to the parking lot, follow the signs, park, and then call the phone number posted at the site.

Staff would then come to your vehicle and administer your vaccines at no charge.

Organizers said the vaccines would be offered every Saturday starting November 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The address for the GLBHC drive-thru event was 1522 Janes Street.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of emergency will allow the county to more-easily seek additional resources and apply...
Michigan governor proposes $100 million COVID-19 relief plan
Michigan restaurant leaves franchise over virus restrictions
Michigan coronavirus
MDHHS Confirms 17,162 New COVID-19 Cases
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46 after house fire
The Grand Blanc Township Police chief showing off a gun lock, provided to the Department by...
Police chief talks gun safety after toddler accidentally shot in Grand Blanc Township

Latest News

Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic 2016
Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic drive-thru begins
Some snow could accumulate for the start of next week
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Some snow could accumulate for the start of next week
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Detroit Lions fire GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia
The state of emergency will allow the county to more-easily seek additional resources and apply...
Michigan governor proposes $100 million COVID-19 relief plan