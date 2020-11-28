Ground broken on new $60M development in Midtown Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - (11/28/20) - Ground has been broken for a $60 million residential and retail development in Midtown Detroit.

The five-story, 204-apartment Woodward West is expected to open in the summer of 2022 just north of downtown.

Officials say 20% of the apartments will be offered below market rate as affordable housing. Detroit-based Queen Lillian and The Platform are the project’s developers.

The nearly 2-acre site is on one of the last major vacant parcels on Woodward Avenue in Midtown. Woodward West will be one of the latest developments in Detroit with construction coming less than a year after The Platform opened The Boulevard at Third Avenue and West Grand Boulevard in New Center.

