Advertisement

Ground broken on new $60M development in Midtown Detroit

MGN
MGN(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - (11/28/20) - Ground has been broken for a $60 million residential and retail development in Midtown Detroit.

The five-story, 204-apartment Woodward West is expected to open in the summer of 2022 just north of downtown.

Officials say 20% of the apartments will be offered below market rate as affordable housing. Detroit-based Queen Lillian and The Platform are the project’s developers.

The nearly 2-acre site is on one of the last major vacant parcels on Woodward Avenue in Midtown. Woodward West will be one of the latest developments in Detroit with construction coming less than a year after The Platform opened The Boulevard at Third Avenue and West Grand Boulevard in New Center.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The state of emergency will allow the county to more-easily seek additional resources and apply...
Michigan governor proposes $100 million COVID-19 relief plan
Michigan restaurant leaves franchise over virus restrictions
Michigan coronavirus
MDHHS Confirms 17,162 New COVID-19 Cases
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46 after house fire
The Grand Blanc Township Police chief showing off a gun lock, provided to the Department by...
Police chief talks gun safety after toddler accidentally shot in Grand Blanc Township

Latest News

Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic 2016
Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic drive-thru begins
Some snow could accumulate for the start of next week
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Some snow could accumulate for the start of next week
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Detroit Lions fire GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia
The state of emergency will allow the county to more-easily seek additional resources and apply...
Michigan governor proposes $100 million COVID-19 relief plan