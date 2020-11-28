Advertisement

JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
“Black Friday” was another gray day across Mid-Michigan.  Temperatures didn’t really move very much from the morning to the afternoon.  Readings generally held in the 40s through the day.  Decreasing cloudiness will be the trend as we work our way through the wee hours of our Saturday.  Temperatures early Saturday morning will bottom-out in the mid-to-upper 20s, which is pretty close to “normal” levels for late November.

Any lingering cloud cover Saturday morning will fade away.  So, with a good bit of sunshine for Saturday afternoon, high temperatures will cruise through the 40s.  Sunday may well turn out to be a touch warmer.  After starting the day with a good bit of sunshine, the trend for the afternoon will be for the clouds to increase again.  Even with the clouds building back in, highs for the day should manage to surround the 50-degree mark.

Big weather changes are in store for the first of the week.  As a pretty strong storm system moves from the Tennessee Valley to the Eastern Lakes, our winds will increase in speed and turn in off of Lake Huron.  Once here, the storm system will dominate our weather picture through Wednesday.  As it holds, we can expect some wet snow, and possibly a rain/snow mix.  There is also a good chance for some snow accumulation – especially across the Thumb Region.  Regardless of the snow,  the brisk onshore winds will likely result in lakeshore flooding along the Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay shoreline, and high temperatures in the 30s. - JR

