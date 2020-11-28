Advertisement

Michigan governor proposes $100 million COVID-19 relief plan

The state of emergency will allow the county to more-easily seek additional resources and apply...
The state of emergency will allow the county to more-easily seek additional resources and apply for federal and state aid to address the economic impacts of the coronavirus.<br />(MGN).(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - (11/28/20) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants state legislators to approve a $100 million COVID-19 relief plan when they return to session during December.

The Democratic governor sent a letter to leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature asking for the state-based stimulus program that she said “will provide direct financial support to the families and small businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.”

Whitmer’s request comes as legislators are scheduled for a return to session on Tuesday until Dec. 17 and Congress has been deadlocked in negotiations over potentially billions of dollars in emergency COVID-19 assistance.

