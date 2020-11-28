Advertisement

Small Business Saturday especially crucial during pandemic

(NBC29)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - (11/26/20) - Mid-Michigan retailers will take part in Small Business Saturday this weekend.

The annual event was designed to encourage customers to shop local to help keep money in their community.

Businesses said it would be especially important this year because of the pandemic and the impact it’s had on small retailers.

While shoppers looked for big-ticket items, they were encouraged to remember the personalized and hand-crafted items that could be picked up at local stores.

The Small Business Association of Michigan encouraged people to click here for an American Express tool featuring an interactive map to find small businesses nearby.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

