Small Business Saturday especially crucial during pandemic

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - (11/26/20) - Mid-Michigan retailers will take part in Small Business Saturday this weekend.

The annual event was designed to encourage customers to shop local to help keep money in their community.

Businesses said it would be especially important this year because of the pandemic and the impact it’s had on small retailers.

While shoppers looked for big-ticket items, they were encouraged to remember the personalized and hand-crafted items that could be picked up at local stores.

The Small Business Association of Michigan encouraged people to click here for an American Express tool featuring an interactive map to find small businesses nearby.

