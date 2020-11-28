Advertisement

US agency investigating Tesla front suspension failures

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - (11/28/20) - The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that front suspensions can fail on nearly 115,000 Tesla electric vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 43 complaints that linkages near the ball joints can fail, allowing contact between the tire and wheel liner.

The probe announced Friday covers 2015 through 2017 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2017 Model X SUVs.

The agency says 32 owners complained of failures at low speeds, but 11 said the links failed on roads while traveling above 10 mph, including four at highway speeds. The probe could lead to a recall.

A message was left seeking comment from Tesla.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

