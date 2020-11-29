After calm weekend, accumulating snow expected to start the week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The weekend will end on a beautiful note but it won’t last long as rain and snow chances return to the forecast late tonight and into the start of the work week.

Saturday’s weather was pretty nice but today’s weather will be even nicer with slightly warmer temperatures. We’ll see plenty of sunshine to start the day but clouds will gradually increase later this afternoon. With a southwest wind at 10-15 mph, our temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s across Mid-Michigan. Enjoy!

We continue to track the possibility for accumulating snowfall early this week. Overnight computer models did not converge on a solution so there remains a high degree of uncertainty with this forecast. As it stands, a rain/snow mix is expected to move in late tonight and last for much of Monday before changing to all snow tomorrow afternoon. Light to moderate snow showers is then expected late Monday through Tuesday before drying out Wednesday morning. Aside from precipitation chances, winds will be gusty throughout this time so blowing snow will be a concern as well. Temperatures are expected to fall tonight and through the day tomorrow before settling in the lower 30s. Monday night, temps fall into the upper 20s and highs on Tuesday are in the lower 30s.

Right now, our eastern communities stand the best chance for precipitation and accumulating snowfall with little to snow precipitation further west. This line is roughly from West Branch to Midland down to Owosso and east. The highest snowfall accumulations will be in the Thumb as some lake enhanced snowfall is expected. There is still model differences so this forecast could change but right now, 2-5″ of snow is expected in the Thumb with lesser totals west of I-75. Most of this accumulation will happen late Monday through Tuesday so most of the day tomorrow should be fine.

This forecast is can change and things could shift around a bit but it might be a good idea to track down your snow brushes/shovels and gas up your snow blower to prepare for this storm. Travel impacts will be likely Monday afternoon through Tuesday. We will update you with any changes to the forecast.

Seasonably cool and dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week beyond this system with highs generally in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

