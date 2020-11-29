Advertisement

Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic drive-thru begins

Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic 2016
Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic 2016(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/29/20) - It was a chance to surround yourself with more than a million twinkling lights as you safely celebrate the holidays from your car.

Genesee County Parks kicked off its ‘Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic 2020’ event over the weekend.

Families could see their favorite holiday scenes and listen to Christmas music as they drove through historic Crossroads Village.

Genesee County Parks said Holiday Magic was scheduled for November 27-29, December 4-7, 11-14, 17-24, and 26-30.

The light show was scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crossroads Village at 6140 North Bray Road in Genesee Township.

Organizers said the cost was $10 per car. They said the event was not meant for buses.

For more details, click here.

