Glancing blow to bring accumulating snow to parts of Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A storm system that will mostly stay east of the area will bring a glancing blow to Mid-Michigan with some areas seeing several inches of snowfall while some areas see nothing at all.

It’s been a well advertised storm system the last several days and still with it being less than 24 hours out, computer models are struggling to converge on a solution so even as of the writing of this article, the forecast can change moving forward.

The storm system is hinging on how two pieces of energy in the atmosphere, one in the south and the other to the northwest, and how they will interact with each other. How it does will impact the exact track of the system and how it develops moving forward.

The current forecast calls for a rain/snow mix to begin as early as Sunday night towards Monday morning along the I-69 corridor. This mix would continue through much of the day on Monday for areas along and east of I-75 as far north as the Saginaw area. Eventually, the storm system will “occlude” and that’ll actually lead to the main area of low pressure to retrograde back towards Mid-Michigan. It is here that computer models are really struggling with how far west it goes. This is expected to happen late Monday and into Tuesday.

Model solutions show that the rain and snow will changeover to all snow by Monday afternoon and move slightly west. Light to moderate snow showers will then continue through Tuesday evening before drying out completely early Wednesday.

Most computer models have the snow extending as far west as a line from generally West Branch to Midland to Owosso with areas west of there staying mostly dry. However, some models have that line further east so there is still some uncertainty with how this will play out.

Snowfall totals will be highest into the Thumb and along the I-69 corridor east of Owosso. This is where a general 2-5 inches of snow is possible. Further west, a trace to as much as two inches is possible. Some lake enhanced snowfall is expected in the Thumb and near Lake Huron to the north. This could lead to snow totals that are slightly higher.

Snowfall accumulation map made on November 29. (Colton Cichoracki WJRT)

Most of the accumulation will happen late Monday and through Tuesday so that is when roadways could be slick and/or snow-covered.

Strong winds will also be felt with this system beginning Monday and lasting through Tuesday. Wind gusts could be upwards of 30 mph in from the north, northwest.

There is a higher degree of uncertainty with this storm system so changes to the forecast are possible, if not expected. Stay with the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team for updates.

