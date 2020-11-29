Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We kicked off Small Business Saturday with lots of sunshine and temperatures well into the 40s.

Even though we’ll see more clouds developing into Sunday afternoon, a southwest breeze could push some of us over 50 degrees.

However, we’re still closely tracking a winter storm that will begin to affect us on Monday, and last through the day on Tuesday.

A number of my favorite weather models are duking it out, with a great deal of uncertainty still.

A few want to give us more snow, while several others lessen our chances of accumulating snow.

A lot will depend on better sampling overnight into Sunday, as the position, strength and duration of this winter weather-maker will all play a role in determining snow amounts across mid-Michigan.

Right now, most of the wintry weather will fall across the southern and eastern parts of our area.

Aside from the potential of accumulating snow, will have falling temperatures from the upper 30s early Monday morning, and a very gusty northerly wind into Tuesday.

Also, be prepared for wind chill values in the 20s to start the week.

Check your wipers, tires, have your ice scraper ready to go, and gas up your snow-blower or keep your shovel handy.

