Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We kicked off Small Business Saturday with lots of sunshine and temperatures well into the 40s.

Even though we’ll see more clouds developing into Sunday afternoon, a southwest breeze could push some of us over 50 degrees.

However, we’re still closely tracking a winter storm that will begin to affect us on Monday, and last through the day on Tuesday.

A number of my favorite weather models are duking it out, with a great deal of uncertainty still.

A few want to give us more snow, while several others lessen our chances of accumulating snow.

A lot will depend on better sampling overnight into Sunday, as the position, strength and duration of this winter weather-maker will all play a role in determining snow amounts across mid-Michigan.

Right now, most of the wintry weather will fall across the southern and eastern parts of our area.

Aside from the potential of accumulating snow, will have falling temperatures from the upper 30s early Monday morning, and a very gusty northerly wind into Tuesday.

Also, be prepared for wind chill values in the 20s to start the week.

Check your wipers, tires, have your ice scraper ready to go, and gas up your snow-blower or keep your shovel handy.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of emergency will allow the county to more-easily seek additional resources and apply...
Michigan governor proposes $100 million COVID-19 relief plan
Michigan restaurant leaves franchise over virus restrictions
Michigan coronavirus
MDHHS Confirms 17,162 New COVID-19 Cases
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46 after house fire
The Grand Blanc Township Police chief showing off a gun lock, provided to the Department by...
Police chief talks gun safety after toddler accidentally shot in Grand Blanc Township

Latest News

Winter storm moves in after nice weekend in Mid-Michigan
After calm weekend, accumulating snow expected to start the week
Winter storm moves in after nice weekend in Mid-Michigan
Winter storm moves in after nice weekend in Mid-Michigan
Some snow could accumulate for the start of next week
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Calm weekend ahead before wintry weather next week
Calm weekend ahead before possible winter storm next week