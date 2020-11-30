Advertisement

Frankenmuth businesses find success with online sales during COVID-19 pandemic

As the holiday season is now in full swing, a few locally owned businesses in Frankenmuth are finding success in expanding their sales online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online sales boom at small businesses in Frankenmuth, MI.
Online sales boom at small businesses in Frankenmuth, MI.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - As the holiday season is now in full swing, a few locally owned businesses in Frankenmuth are finding success in expanding their sales online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the surge in online shopping during the pandemic, many store owners saw an opportunity to get their hands on some digital sales as well.

The owner of Adorn Boutique in Frankenmuth, Jessica Bouvy, said that her store created a website back in March at the start of the pandemic.

“A big silver lining is we’ve been meaning to go online since we moved here two years ago,” she said. “So, that’s been a blessing, something that’s been on our list.”

Bouvy said that her store has taken increased safety measures inside to keep shoppers and employees safe but she also wanted to give people who were not comfortable doing in-person shopping an option.

“Online sales have been good,” she said. “I think it’s a little big different, it’s more fun to shop these things in store but mine is definitely great and it reaches an audience that can’t stop, they’re not able to visit or they don’t want to.”

The store is now selling many of its clothes, home décor and other items on its website which they didn’t do before.

And just down the street , the longtime owner of the White House Boutique said they also made a similar change.

“I think everybody has realized the same thing that instigated a lot of creativity and we have always had an online or a cyber presence but with the COVID pandemic, we really have stepped up a lot,” said Carol McClellan, the owner of the White House Boutique.

The store is still jam-packed full of jewelry, clothes, and many other things but most of it can be found its website as well.

“We are doing a lot of cyber selling, internet sales,” McClellan said. “It’s not as much as in our store by any means but it has really helped us.”

Frankenmuth is known for its small shops and festive spirit but just because there is this push for online shopping, it does not mean that these stores are going away.

“The basic thing that we enjoy here in Frankenmuth is the hospitality part of our business,” McClellan said. “We’re all about cleanliness and friendliness and giving people an experience when they come to Frankenmuth that’s really, really important to me. We love where we live and we love being in business here.”

Both McClellan and Bouvy said they appreciate all of the support the community has given them and expressed that small businesses play a big role in their community.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm will pass to the east of Mid-Michigan to wrap up the month of November and to...
Glancing blow to bring accumulating snow to parts of Mid-Michigan
The state of emergency will allow the county to more-easily seek additional resources and apply...
Michigan governor proposes $100 million COVID-19 relief plan
Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic 2016
Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic drive-thru begins
MGN
Ground broken on new $60M development in Midtown Detroit
Michigan coronavirus
MDHHS Confirms 17,162 New COVID-19 Cases

Latest News

Rescue workers pull 81-year old mother and her 52-year-old daughter from submerged car
Bay County mother and daughter die after car plunges into Saginaw River
Flint River-opoly new board game based on historic downtown Flint
Stock House Museum adds a new spin on a classic board game
Airports busy during the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.
Health officials worry about surge in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving holiday
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife
White Horse restaurant in Flint.
Michigan restaurants waiting for court ruling on latest COVID-19 restrictions