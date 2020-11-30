Frankenmuth businesses find success with online sales during COVID-19 pandemic

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - As the holiday season is now in full swing, a few locally owned businesses in Frankenmuth are finding success in expanding their sales online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the surge in online shopping during the pandemic, many store owners saw an opportunity to get their hands on some digital sales as well.

The owner of Adorn Boutique in Frankenmuth, Jessica Bouvy, said that her store created a website back in March at the start of the pandemic.

“A big silver lining is we’ve been meaning to go online since we moved here two years ago,” she said. “So, that’s been a blessing, something that’s been on our list.”

Bouvy said that her store has taken increased safety measures inside to keep shoppers and employees safe but she also wanted to give people who were not comfortable doing in-person shopping an option.

“Online sales have been good,” she said. “I think it’s a little big different, it’s more fun to shop these things in store but mine is definitely great and it reaches an audience that can’t stop, they’re not able to visit or they don’t want to.”

The store is now selling many of its clothes, home décor and other items on its website which they didn’t do before.

And just down the street , the longtime owner of the White House Boutique said they also made a similar change.

“I think everybody has realized the same thing that instigated a lot of creativity and we have always had an online or a cyber presence but with the COVID pandemic, we really have stepped up a lot,” said Carol McClellan, the owner of the White House Boutique.

The store is still jam-packed full of jewelry, clothes, and many other things but most of it can be found its website as well.

“We are doing a lot of cyber selling, internet sales,” McClellan said. “It’s not as much as in our store by any means but it has really helped us.”

Frankenmuth is known for its small shops and festive spirit but just because there is this push for online shopping, it does not mean that these stores are going away.

“The basic thing that we enjoy here in Frankenmuth is the hospitality part of our business,” McClellan said. “We’re all about cleanliness and friendliness and giving people an experience when they come to Frankenmuth that’s really, really important to me. We love where we live and we love being in business here.”

Both McClellan and Bouvy said they appreciate all of the support the community has given them and expressed that small businesses play a big role in their community.

