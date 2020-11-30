Health officials worry about surge in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving holiday

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(11/30/20)- Millions of people hit the road and air to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends. A decision that health officials believe will further contribute to the rising cases of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately they will likely may be sharing the virus with others too,” said Bay County Health Officer, Joel Strasz.

Health officials like Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz believe another surge of positive cases of coronavirus are on the horizon-- after millions of people decided to forgo the warning and travel to see family and friends over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We all want to see our families and friends during the holidays, we all need to be very very mindful of the consequences of our actions,” Strasz said.

Leading up to the holiday-- many were tested for COVID-19 as a way to see their families. Strasz says it may have given them a false sense of security.

“You can be fine and test negative on Tuesday and get your results on Thursday or Friday and then by the time you see your family and may be well infected and in that contagious phase. Really a scenario like that only works when you’ve got rapid testing that you can rely on the day of,” he said.

Strasz says people who chose to travel, need to be extra cautious in the coming days to avoid putting others at risk.

“Be honest about what the symptoms are. A lot of people get symptoms and they mysteriously blow them off as if they had things like that their entire life or it’s just a cold. Well we know coronavirus mimics allergies and we know it mimics a cold and for people who have been diagnosed with allergies they really need to be mindful of that,” Strasz said.

