Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a delightful end to our weekend. Temperatures soared as high as the low 50s in both Flint and Saginaw.

That’s more than ten degrees above average. However, an approaching winter storm will end our mild weather to start the week.

Look for cloudy conditions overnight with our highs of the day, around 40 degrees set shortly after midnight.

Temperatures will fall on Monday into the low 30s, as our wind turns to the north and gets rather gusty.

That’s due to this well-advertised system that will slide to our east.

That northerly flow will put an extra chill in the air as wind chill values fall into the upper teens to low 20s.

Some scattered snow showers are possible, especially for southern and eastern parts of our viewing area.

This system will continue to intensify into Tuesday, giving us more chances for mainly light snow at times.

The Thumb will pick up the most snow, about 3-5 inches, due to some enhanced lake effect coming off of Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay.

For the rest of us, the snow will just cause some slick spots on area roads.

The ground is relatively warm, so there will be some melting too.

Tuesday will be the coldest, with some light snow and highs in the low to mid 30s.

Dry weather returns after that with more sunshine and highs in the low 40s for the rest of the week.

