MDOT, County Road Commissions ready to tackle potential slick spots, minor accumulating snow this evening, overnight

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Road Commissions and the Michigan Department of Transportation are gearing up for a potentially busy night ahead.

“Today’s biggest concern is going to be temperatures dropping throughout the day, which is going to cause some roads to start to freeze. We’ll be applying salt at that point in time,” said Genesee County Road Commission maintenance director Anthony Branch.

Branch said the Road Commission is fully prepared and ready to go for whatever mother nature may bring this evening, overnight and tomorrow morning.

They’ve ordered their allotments of salt, and salters and the plows are on the trucks.

The tanks carrying liquid brine are attached to the trucks and ready to go.

Genesee County will be running two 12-hour shifts -- and that’s to make sure county roads, interstates and state routes are being treated to prevent any slick spots that may form, as well as any minor accumulating snow.

But tackling this endeavor is a lot more complex than most people might think.

Constantly, road commissions and MDOT are looking at storm tracks and are in communication with the National Weather Service while road patrols are monitoring actual road conditions.

The goal here -- to stay one step ahead of the storm.

“Our Saginaw crews will go down into Genesee County, do the turnaround and come back. And we like to gauge and see where the storm is at, what direction it’s moving, what are they experiencing and then also if they need any assistance with staffing or vice versa,” said MDOT’s Kimberly Zimmer.

ABC12 spoke with a driving instructor about some of the precautions drivers should take in this kind of weather.

They include slowing down at least 5-10 mph, allowing plenty of room between vehicles and paying attention to changing road conditions.

Being aware of road conditions, the temperature, traffic and your speed will make you a much better defensive driver and greatly reduce your chances of getting in an accident in this kind of weather.

”The big no no. They want to drive too fast in this weather. A lot of times they will excelerate to try and pass others, and that’s when they get into an accident because they don’t have a defensive driving technique,” said Faye Dent, who owns On the Move Driving School on Pierson Road.

