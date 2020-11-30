Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife
Crash happened last week in a rural part of the county
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man is accused of driving drunk on an ATV.
The off-road vehicle crashed and the man’s wife died in the accident.
47 year-old Jeremy Kelbey faces 3 charges in all, including operating while intoxicated causing death.
The crash happened a week ago on private property off Gasper Road in Albee Township.
The ATV rolled over and 48 year-old Colleen Kelbey was thrown off.
She died from her injuries.
The couple’s 4-year old child was also on the side-by-side ATV and was not hurt.
Kelbey was released on bond this afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.