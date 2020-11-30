Advertisement

Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife

Crash happened last week in a rural part of the county
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
ATV Crash in Saginaw County(Saginaw County Sheriff's Department)
By Terry Camp
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man is accused of driving drunk on an ATV.

The off-road vehicle crashed and the man’s wife died in the accident.

47 year-old Jeremy Kelbey faces 3 charges in all, including operating while intoxicated causing death.

The crash happened a week ago on private property off Gasper Road in Albee Township.

The ATV rolled over and 48 year-old Colleen Kelbey was thrown off.

She died from her injuries.

The couple’s 4-year old child was also on the side-by-side ATV and was not hurt.

Kelbey was released on bond this afternoon.

