Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man is accused of driving drunk on an ATV.

The off-road vehicle crashed and the man’s wife died in the accident.

47 year-old Jeremy Kelbey faces 3 charges in all, including operating while intoxicated causing death.

The crash happened a week ago on private property off Gasper Road in Albee Township.

The ATV rolled over and 48 year-old Colleen Kelbey was thrown off.

She died from her injuries.

The couple’s 4-year old child was also on the side-by-side ATV and was not hurt.

Kelbey was released on bond this afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.