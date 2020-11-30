Advertisement

Snow Continues Tuesday Night Into Wednesday

By Brad Sugden
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system to the east will bring those further east snow tonight and tomorrow, while further west you won’t really see much at all, if anything. Everyone will be cold and windy, though!

Winds have prompted lakeshore flooding advisories and warnings for the bay and thumb through Tuesday afternoon – flooding and erosion is likely with large waves.

Snow showers will continue overnight and through tomorrow. For many of us along I-75 these snow showers will be sporadic and very light. Only a coating to around 1″ is likely by Tuesday morning. For those in the thumb down toward the eastern side of the I-69 corridor is where the heavier more persistent snow bands will set up. The thumb southward is under a winter weather advisory until 4pm Tuesday due to possible accumulations of 2-5+” – those higher amounts will be in the thumb and closer to Lake Huron. The further west you go, the less and less you’ll see out of this system, if you see anything at all. Most areas along the 127 corridor will stay dry.

We’ll clear out Wednesday with sunshine and highs back into the low 40s, and you can expect more of the same Thursday!

