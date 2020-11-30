Advertisement

Stock House Museum adds a new spin on a classic board game

Flint River-opoly new board game based on historic downtown Flint
By Brandon Green
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - What started as a fundraising idea has been the saving grace for Stockon House Museum.

COVID-19 has forced the museum to close its doors, but management has created a board game to help keep the lights on.

“Well, River-opoly is the same principle as Monopoly. So, you have to roll the dice, advance to different properties, purchase the properties and then put up your houses and hotel, and try to bankrupt your opponents,” explains Jacquie Richardson, Stockon House Museum secretary.

All the properties in the River-opoly are businesses and streets in downtown Flint, and even the signatures of the game have a local feel.

“ELGA Credit Union sponsored our money. The White Horse has sponsored our community chest and our chance cards,” said Richardson.” I love the community because before, in the original game, it says to go to the nearest railroad or something. But, says stuff like ‘Take a ride on Grand Traverse District neighborhood.”

The game cost about $20, and all the proceeds go to keeping the House running.

“It became our number one fundraiser. Mainly because we’re not open, it’s a great collector’s item,” said Richardson. “That would be apart of it as well as having good ole fashioned family fun around the table, getting [kids] off the phone for a little while.”

No game would be complete without a dramatic ending; flipping the board.

Richardson laughs, “That’s part of the fun. That’s the tradition. All the businesses in downtown Flint are all about tradition.”

If you want to order a game, go to the link and contact the Stockon House.

