46-year-old dies three months after attack in Flint
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 46-year-old man died in a Flint-area hospital more than three months after he was assaulted.
Andrea Brown was beaten up and severely injured around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 22 on Orchard Lane in Flint, according to Crime Stoppers. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he remained for over three months.
Brown died on Thanksgiving as a result of the injuries he received in the assault.
No suspect information has been released in the investigation. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to whoever is responsible for Brown’s assault.
Anyone with information that may help the investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
