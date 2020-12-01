46-year-old dies three months after attack in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 46-year-old man died in a Flint-area hospital more than three months after he was assaulted.

Andrea Brown was beaten up and severely injured around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 22 on Orchard Lane in Flint, according to Crime Stoppers. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he remained for over three months.

Brown died on Thanksgiving as a result of the injuries he received in the assault.

No suspect information has been released in the investigation. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to whoever is responsible for Brown’s assault.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

