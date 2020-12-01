Advertisement

Bay County mother and daughter die after car plunges into Saginaw River

Both victims were unconscious when pulled from the car and icy water
Rescue workers pull 81-year old mother and her 52-year-old daughter from submerged car
Rescue workers pull 81-year old mother and her 52-year-old daughter from submerged car(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -An 81-year-old woman and her 52-year-old daughter have died after being pulled from their car after it plunged into the Saginaw River Monday afternoon.

Police have identified the victims as Janet and Nicholette Korpal from Bay County.

Bay City Department of Public Safety responded after someone saw the vehicle drive into the Saginaw River from a parking lot near Bigelow Park.

Police say the mother and daughter remained in the car as it floated then became submerged.

Rescue workers were able to pull them from the vehicle, but both were unconscious when taken the McLaren Bay Region. Both were in critical condition initially, then pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Coast Guard, DNR, Michigan State Police, Essexville Department of Public Safety, Medstar Ambulance Service, and the Bangor Township Fire Department assisted at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death and this incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm will pass to the east of Mid-Michigan to wrap up the month of November and to...
Glancing blow to bring accumulating snow to parts of Mid-Michigan
The state of emergency will allow the county to more-easily seek additional resources and apply...
Michigan governor proposes $100 million COVID-19 relief plan
Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic 2016
Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic drive-thru begins
MGN
Ground broken on new $60M development in Midtown Detroit
Michigan coronavirus
MDHHS Confirms 17,162 New COVID-19 Cases

Latest News

Flint River-opoly new board game based on historic downtown Flint
Stock House Museum adds a new spin on a classic board game
Airports busy during the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.
Health officials worry about surge in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving holiday
White Horse restaurant in Flint.
Michigan restaurants waiting for court ruling on latest COVID-19 restrictions
Online sales boom at small businesses in Frankenmuth, MI.
Frankenmuth businesses find success with online sales during COVID-19 pandemic