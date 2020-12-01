Cold and windy with snow ending

On the backside of a low pressure system, we’re still seeing snow in the thumb and through parts of Lapeer and Genesee counties. Snow will end completely this afternoon as our system moves east. We’re then left with a trough that will help to keep our winds up, but we have more sun for tomorrow and Thursday.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 30s – a bit warmer where you get more sun. Those in the thumb and SE will have more cloud cover throughout the day, and have a chance of snow into the afternoon. Those further NW will stay dry and see more sunshine! It’ll be windy and cold for everyone. NW winds will be steady at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph, through the afternoon, making it feel like the mid teens this morning and near 25 or so for the afternoon.

Tonight skies clear with lows near 30. Winds will stay out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

Tomorrow and Thursday then feature beautiful bright and sunny skies with highs in the low 40s!

