Advertisement

Cold and windy with snow ending

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On the backside of a low pressure system, we’re still seeing snow in the thumb and through parts of Lapeer and Genesee counties. Snow will end completely this afternoon as our system moves east. We’re then left with a trough that will help to keep our winds up, but we have more sun for tomorrow and Thursday.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 30s – a bit warmer where you get more sun. Those in the thumb and SE will have more cloud cover throughout the day, and have a chance of snow into the afternoon. Those further NW will stay dry and see more sunshine! It’ll be windy and cold for everyone. NW winds will be steady at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph, through the afternoon, making it feel like the mid teens this morning and near 25 or so for the afternoon.

Tonight skies clear with lows near 30. Winds will stay out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

Tomorrow and Thursday then feature beautiful bright and sunny skies with highs in the low 40s!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm will pass to the east of Mid-Michigan to wrap up the month of November and to...
Glancing blow to bring accumulating snow to parts of Mid-Michigan
Rescue workers pull 81-year old mother and her 52-year-old daughter from submerged car
Bay County mother and daughter die after car plunges into Saginaw River
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife
White Horse restaurant in Flint.
Michigan restaurants wait for court ruling on latest COVID-19 restrictions
The state of emergency will allow the county to more-easily seek additional resources and apply...
Michigan governor proposes $100 million COVID-19 relief plan

Latest News

WJRT December 1st, 2020 Morning Weather
WJRT December 1st, 2020 Morning Weather
Snow continues for Thumb counties into Tuesday
Snow continues for Thumb counties into Tuesday
Snow continues for Thumb counties into Tuesday
Snow continues for Thumb counties into Tuesday
Road Commissions and the Michigan Department of Transportation are gearing up for a potentially...
MDOT, County Road Commissions ready to tackle potential slick spots, minor accumulating snow this evening, overnight