Advertisement

Community closet dresses Flint students for success

By Matt Witkos
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many Flint students are facing a dilemma when they schedule important college or job interviews.

They have nothing good to wear.

But a new community closet is ensuring these kids are dressed to impress.

Flint Community Schools Board President Casey Lester and Southwestern Classical Academy Principal Christopher Ochodnicky started The Jag Spot in room 83 at the high school. The community closet serves as a one-stop shop for students to borrow suits and dresses for special occasions --

“First impressions mean everything. We want to make sure our kids look fantastic,” Ochodnicky said.

He also had students approach him because they couldn’t afford clothes for prom. That motivated Ochodnicky to do something.

“We know how intelligent they are and we want to make sure when they go to their job interviews or for their date on prom or when they complete their senior exit interviews -- we want them to see how wonderful, intelligent, and talented students they are,” Ochodnicky said.

After several dozen donations, more than 100 pieces of clothes now hang ready for students to borrow. So far, nobody has taken advantage of the free service, but Ochodnicky will be ready when students start calling.

“We want to make sure that for any need that arises. Because one day you might be secured and know that you are prepared to have the funds to pay for a nice looking outfit and the next day things can change,” he said. “So, when your situation changes we are here to help.”

The Jag Spot is accepting donations. Email the Community Education staff for more information.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response
A winter storm will pass to the east of Mid-Michigan to wrap up the month of November and to...
Glancing blow to bring accumulating snow to parts of Mid-Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
State health department still deciding whether to extend three-week economic pause
Rescue workers pull 81-year old mother and her 52-year-old daughter from submerged car
Bay County mother and daughter die after car plunges into Saginaw River
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife

Latest News

Members from 127th Wing from Selfridge Air National Guard Base are now part of Michigan's...
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan hoping to raise $20,000 on Giving Tuesday
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan
Food bank hopes for $20,000 on Giving Tuesday
The Jag Spot at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy offers dress clothes for students to wear...
Community closet dresses Flint students for success
Produce expected to be available to families in December includes vitamin-rich produce and...
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for December