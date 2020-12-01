Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at six more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including a third separate outbreak at the same Midland County facility.

The Midland County Educational Service Agency reported a third outbreak at the Sugnet Building. The new outbreak reported Monday involves two administrative staff members.

Other outbreaks include eight confirmed COVID-19 cases involving staff and students in the middle school program and seven confirmed cases of the illness involving staff in the undergraduate college program. The cases linked to the middle school increased by two over the past week while the college cases increased by four.

Standish-Sterling Elementary School reported four COVID-19 cases involving only staff members. Central Elementary School in Pinconning and Zion Lutheran School in Bay City both reported two confirmed coronavirus cases.

Marlette High School reported two confirmed COVID-19 illnesses involving a student and a staff member while Caro High School reported three coronavirus cases involving both students and staff.

Michigan health officials are continuing to monitor several other coronavirus outbreaks at Mid-Michigan schools.

Reid Elementary School in Goodrich -- three confirmed COVID-19 illnesses involving only staff, which is no change from last week.

Gratiot-Isabella Regional Educational Service District -- five confirmed coronavirus cases involving administrative staff members, which is no change from last week.

Almont High School -- eight confirmed coronavirus cases involving only students, which is an increase of one from last week.

Imlay City High School -- six confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is no change from last week.

Lapeer High School -- 13 confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is an increase of one from last week.

North Branch High School -- five coronavirus cases involving students and staff members, which is no change from last week.

Weston Elementary School in Imlay City -- six confirmed cases involving both staff and students, which no change from last week.

Zemmer Middle School in Lapeer -- 10 confirmed cases involving both staff and students, which is an increase of one from last week.

Northwood University in Midland -- 115 confirmed cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of five from last week.

Highland Pines School in Caro -- 11 confirmed cases involving staff and students, which is an increase of two from last week.

Akron-Fairgrove School -- four confirmed COVID-19 cases involving staff and students in the middle school program, which is an increase of one from last week.

Cass City Elementary School -- three confirmed coronavirus cases involving students and staff, which is no change from last week.

USA Elementary School in Unionville -- five confirmed coronavirus cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of three from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases outbreak information on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to a single place, so schools with only one case are not listed.

Only COVID-19 infections that occurred on school grounds are counted in the weekly totals. Students and staff who were exposed away from school and did not transmit the illness on school property are not counted as school-related outbreaks.

