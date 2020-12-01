Advertisement

Covenant HealthCare moves COVID-19 testing site to protect workers, patients from winter weather

Covenant HealthCare has moved its COVID-19 testing site for the winter months to better protect its workers and patients from the harsh Michigan weather.
Covenant HealthCare has opened a new COVID-19 testing site at Fashion Square Mall.
Covenant HealthCare has opened a new COVID-19 testing site at Fashion Square Mall.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare has moved its COVID-19 testing site for the winter months to better protect its workers and patients from the harsh Michigan weather.

The new testing site is located at the corner of Bay Road and Tittabawassee Road in the old Sears auto building in front of Fashion Square Mall.

“The reason for the relocation is as the winter months are coming, we wanted to make sure that we were able to protect not only our employees but also the patients from the elements that the winter has to offer here in Michigan,” said Kristin Knoll, a spokesperson for Covenant HealthCare.

People getting tested will need a doctor’s order before getting tested. Once they arrive at the site, they won’t have to worry about rain, snow, or the cold to get tested.

“The set up of that building is perfect,” Knoll said. “People are indoors the whole time. They don’t even have to get out of their car. It should be a nice and easy set up for those who have doctor orders and would like to get tested.”

Covenant HealthCare does not expect to see a surge in tests being done but this new location does make testing a little easier.

“The flow is more efficient,” Knoll said. “I would say so obviously, at that facility has two large garage doors, it’s easier for the flow of traffic and to keep people moving but it’s not that we anticipate a huge influx or an increase of additional COVID tests needed to be done, it’s really just has to do with the Michigan weather, keeping our staff and patients safe and warm.”

This change comes as Saginaw County continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases with more than 160 new cases reported on Tuesday.

This new site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The old site on Michigan Avenue is no longer being used.

Knoll did reiterate that people need to have a doctor’s order to get tested at the site.

