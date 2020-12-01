Covenant HealthCare treating most COVID-19 patients in Michigan for second week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw is treating the most COVID-19 patients of any health system in Michigan for the second straight week, according to new numbers from the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the Saginaw hospital system was treating 211 coronavirus patients on Monday and 37 of them were in intensive care. That is an increase of six patients and three in intensive care over the past week.

Covenant remained at 100% of its patient bed capacity.

Beaumont Hospital in Troy had the next highest number of COVID-19 patients with 192, of whom 20 were in intensive care.

Michigan reported more than 4,300 patients hospitalized with confirmed or probable coronavirus illnesses on Monday, which is the highest since last spring.

Here are hospital statistics reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City -- 100% bed capacity with 12 coronavirus patients and four in intensive care, which is a decrease of six patients and an increase of one in intensive care.

Ascension Standish Hospital -- 100% with 14 coronavirus patients and four in intensive care, which is an increase of two patients and one in intensive care.

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw -- 99% bed capacity with 50 coronavirus patients and 12 in intensive care, which is an increase of 11 patients and a decrease of one in intensive care.

Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 97% bed capacity with 46 coronavirus patients and 12 in intensive care, which is an increase of four patients in intensive care.

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 92% bed capacity with 82 coronavirus patients and 25 in intensive care, which is a decrease of four patients and 14 in intensive care.

McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City -- 79% bed capacity with 88 coronavirus patients and 21 in intensive care, which is an increase of 10 patients and four in intensive care.

McLaren Flint Hospital -- 96% bed capacity with 94 coronavirus patients and 17 in intensive care, which is an increase of 15 patients and a decrease of two in intensive care.

MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland -- 74% bed capacity with 60 coronavirus patients and 15 in intensive care, which is a decrease of one patient and one in intensive care.

No other hospitals in Mid-Michigan reported more than 70% of patient beds occupied.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.