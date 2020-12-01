Advertisement

Covenant HealthCare treating most COVID-19 patients in Michigan for second week

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw is treating the most COVID-19 patients of any health system in Michigan for the second straight week, according to new numbers from the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the Saginaw hospital system was treating 211 coronavirus patients on Monday and 37 of them were in intensive care. That is an increase of six patients and three in intensive care over the past week.

Covenant remained at 100% of its patient bed capacity.

Beaumont Hospital in Troy had the next highest number of COVID-19 patients with 192, of whom 20 were in intensive care.

Michigan reported more than 4,300 patients hospitalized with confirmed or probable coronavirus illnesses on Monday, which is the highest since last spring.

Here are hospital statistics reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

  • Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City -- 100% bed capacity with 12 coronavirus patients and four in intensive care, which is a decrease of six patients and an increase of one in intensive care.
  • Ascension Standish Hospital -- 100% with 14 coronavirus patients and four in intensive care, which is an increase of two patients and one in intensive care.
  • Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw -- 99% bed capacity with 50 coronavirus patients and 12 in intensive care, which is an increase of 11 patients and a decrease of one in intensive care.
  • Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 97% bed capacity with 46 coronavirus patients and 12 in intensive care, which is an increase of four patients in intensive care.
  • Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 92% bed capacity with 82 coronavirus patients and 25 in intensive care, which is a decrease of four patients and 14 in intensive care.
  • McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City -- 79% bed capacity with 88 coronavirus patients and 21 in intensive care, which is an increase of 10 patients and four in intensive care.
  • McLaren Flint Hospital -- 96% bed capacity with 94 coronavirus patients and 17 in intensive care, which is an increase of 15 patients and a decrease of two in intensive care.
  • MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland -- 74% bed capacity with 60 coronavirus patients and 15 in intensive care, which is a decrease of one patient and one in intensive care.

No other hospitals in Mid-Michigan reported more than 70% of patient beds occupied.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response
A winter storm will pass to the east of Mid-Michigan to wrap up the month of November and to...
Glancing blow to bring accumulating snow to parts of Mid-Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
State health department still deciding whether to extend three-week economic pause
Rescue workers pull 81-year old mother and her 52-year-old daughter from submerged car
Bay County mother and daughter die after car plunges into Saginaw River
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control
Sarah Fetcher Fitness in Saginaw County.
Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative to offer $10-million in grants to small businesses impacted by COVID-19