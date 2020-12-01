Food Bank of Eastern Michigan hoping to raise $20,000 on Giving Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Last year, Giving Tuesday brought in millions of dollars globally.

This year the need is greater than ever. Mid-Michigan nonprofit organizations are hoping to see record numbers of giving to meet the record numbers of need.

“Usually, food insecurity is around 14%. Right now, it’s around 40%,” said Kara Ross, CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

The coronavirus pandemic brought a year of struggle for many and Ross hopes the community will support the food bank’s mission to make that struggle a little easier for those needing help across Mid-Michigan on Giving Tuesday.

“Picking a mission that’s near to your heart is really important because it sustains the mission and the work they do throughout the year,” Ross said. “But then looking at now with the pandemic, there is just so much more need.”

The food bank is hoping to raise more than $20,000 on Giving Tuesday -- all of it going directly to neighbors trying to make ends meet.

“We’re really hoping we can do much more than that on Giving Tuesday and that people will realize the leveraging ability here with the food bank,” Ross said. “One dollar equal six meals.”

She is inspired to see people stepping up during this time of need and knows the community can do it again today.

“It’s not a matter of giving large amounts. It’s about a lot of people coming together to work together and to be a part of helping to try and help those struggling -- those choosing between heat bills, prescriptions or getting evicted,” Ross said.

Click here to make a donation to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

