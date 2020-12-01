Advertisement

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan hoping to raise $20,000 on Giving Tuesday

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Last year, Giving Tuesday brought in millions of dollars globally.

This year the need is greater than ever. Mid-Michigan nonprofit organizations are hoping to see record numbers of giving to meet the record numbers of need.

“Usually, food insecurity is around 14%. Right now, it’s around 40%,” said Kara Ross, CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

The coronavirus pandemic brought a year of struggle for many and Ross hopes the community will support the food bank’s mission to make that struggle a little easier for those needing help across Mid-Michigan on Giving Tuesday.

“Picking a mission that’s near to your heart is really important because it sustains the mission and the work they do throughout the year,” Ross said. “But then looking at now with the pandemic, there is just so much more need.”

Caption

The food bank is hoping to raise more than $20,000 on Giving Tuesday -- all of it going directly to neighbors trying to make ends meet.

“We’re really hoping we can do much more than that on Giving Tuesday and that people will realize the leveraging ability here with the food bank,” Ross said. “One dollar equal six meals.”

She is inspired to see people stepping up during this time of need and knows the community can do it again today.

“It’s not a matter of giving large amounts. It’s about a lot of people coming together to work together and to be a part of helping to try and help those struggling -- those choosing between heat bills, prescriptions or getting evicted,” Ross said.

Click here to make a donation to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response
A winter storm will pass to the east of Mid-Michigan to wrap up the month of November and to...
Glancing blow to bring accumulating snow to parts of Mid-Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
State health department still deciding whether to extend three-week economic pause
Rescue workers pull 81-year old mother and her 52-year-old daughter from submerged car
Bay County mother and daughter die after car plunges into Saginaw River
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife

Latest News

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan
Food bank hopes for $20,000 on Giving Tuesday
The Jag Spot at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy offers dress clothes for students to wear...
Community closet dresses Flint students for success
The Jag Spot at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy offers dress clothes for students to wear...
Community closet dresses Flint students for success
Produce expected to be available to families in December includes vitamin-rich produce and...
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for December