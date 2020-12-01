MDOT starts work on $4.3 million temporary M-30 bridge washed away in Gladwin County

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A heavily traveled bridge washed away after the Edenville Dam failed on May 19 will be open to traffic again in February.

Crews for the Michigan Department of Transportation announced started work on a $4.3 million temporary bridge to carry M-30 traffic over the Tobacco River in Gladwin County. That is the third bridge near Edenville to get repairs after the historic flooding last May.

The M-30 bridge below the dam remains under repair while the Curtis Road bridge reopened last month. MDOT expects the temporary bridge above the dam will be ready to carry traffic by mid-February.

MDOT staff decided that a temporary bridge is the best option to restore traffic flow over the Tobacco River as quickly as possible. A permanent bridge replacement, which would involve extensive design and permitting, could take years to complete.

“Reopening this second M-30 bridge is vital to our business,” said Edenville Market owner Gurbachan Singh. “We have really struggled to stay in business since the flood damage, and every bridge that reopens helps our business a little more.”

Anlaan Corp. received a contract from MDOT to install the temporary bridge using prefabricated modular components manufactured by Acrow Bridge.

