Advertisement

Michigan great-grandparents die of COVID-19 one minute apart

By WDIV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WDIV) - A family in Michigan is mourning the death of not one, but two people from the coronavirus.

“It’s beautiful, but it’s just so tragic,” Joanna Sisk said. “Kind of like Romeo and Juliet.”

Like the star-crossed lovers, Sisk’s parents Leslie and Patricia McWaters died a minute apart.

“One wouldn’t have wanted to be without the other,” Sisk said.

The couple were married for more than 47 years, inseparable since the day they met.

The great-grandparents passed away in the hospital from COVID-19.

“But I can tell you this, that when they passed, we really do think that Mom, the boss, she definitely went to his room and took him by the hand and said, ‘Come on, LD. Let’s go,’” Sisk said.

Patricia McWaters was a no-nonsense surgical nurse and Leslie McWaters was a fun-loving truck driver. Somehow their personalities were a perfect fit.

“Overall, I think that it was just give and take,” Sisk said. “They picked their battles.”

The coronavirus, however, was a battle this elderly couple couldn’t win.

“It’s tough enough to lose one parent, but this was the worst,” Sisk said.

Like so many who’ve lost loved ones to the virus, Sisk says it’s agonizing to hear others brush off the risk.

“People were talking about it and not knowing that my parents were in the hospital, both fighting for their lives with it,” Sisk said. “I just had tears streaming down my cheeks, listening to them. Our entire family is completely devastated.”

Copyright 2020 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm will pass to the east of Mid-Michigan to wrap up the month of November and to...
Glancing blow to bring accumulating snow to parts of Mid-Michigan
Rescue workers pull 81-year old mother and her 52-year-old daughter from submerged car
Bay County mother and daughter die after car plunges into Saginaw River
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife
White Horse restaurant in Flint.
Michigan restaurants wait for court ruling on latest COVID-19 restrictions
The state of emergency will allow the county to more-easily seek additional resources and apply...
Michigan governor proposes $100 million COVID-19 relief plan

Latest News

A restaurant owner had to defend her family from an attacking customer.
Caught on video: Customer, owner face off in Calif. restaurant fracas over late order
The pandemic has taken a toll on many things in our lives and the American Red Cross says it's...
Blood supplies low, donations needed
Produce expected to be available to families in December includes vitamin-rich produce and...
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for December
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space...
China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon