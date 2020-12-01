Advertisement

Michigan reports 5,700+ more COVID-19 cases, third highest daily death total

COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The downward trend in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan continued Tuesday, but state health officials reported the third highest single-day total of deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,793 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 366,242. That is the lowest increase covering a single day in a week.

State health officials reported 190 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total to 9,324. That is the third highest number of deaths blamed on coronavirus reported on a single day in Michigan behind only 209 on April 10 and 232 on April 21.

Thirty of the deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine review of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Genesee County ended last week with the fourth and fifth highest daily COVID-19 increases at 369 on Friday and 370 on Saturday. The Genesee County Health Department reported 203 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 156 new cases on Monday.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to the lowest level in over a month on Monday with just over 35,100 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests increased to its highest level in over seven months on Monday to 14.72%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases decreased slightly on Tuesday to 4,289, which is 11 lower than Monday’s total. Of those, 3,884 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is five higher than Monday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased while the number of patients on ventilators decreased Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 874 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 526 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 23 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and five fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change since Monday:

  • Genesee, 13,548 cases and 402 deaths, which is an increase of 207 cases and 11 deaths.
  • Saginaw, 8,425 cases, 239 deaths and 1,989 patients recovered, which is an increase of 162 cases and 18 deaths.
  • Arenac, 419 cases, 15 deaths and 84 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.
  • Bay, 4,442 cases, 86 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 188 cases.
  • Clare, 709 cases, 26 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and one death.
  • Gladwin, 740 cases, 11 deaths and 183 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases.
  • Gratiot, 1,551 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 41 cases.
  • Huron, 694 cases, 15 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases.
  • Iosco, 730 cases, 23 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 37 cases.
  • Isabella, 2,322 cases, 23 deaths and 983 recoveries, which is an increase of 80 cases and two deaths.
  • Lapeer, 2,354 cases, 53 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 150 cases and one death.
  • Midland, 2,669 cases, 26 deaths and 1,888 recoveries, which is an increase of 54 cases and one death.
  • Ogemaw, 509 cases, 16 deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases, two deaths and five recoveries.
  • Oscoda, 166 cases, eight deaths and 24 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases, two deaths and two recoveries.
  • Roscommon, 571 cases, 15 deaths and 162 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and 47 recoveries.
  • Sanilac, 846 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of 45 cases and one death.
  • Shiawassee, 1,995 cases, 43 deaths and 784 recoveries, which is an increase of 45 cases and two deaths.
  • Tuscola, 1,648 cases, 57 deaths and 541 recoveries, which is an increase of 45 cases and two deaths.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response
A winter storm will pass to the east of Mid-Michigan to wrap up the month of November and to...
Glancing blow to bring accumulating snow to parts of Mid-Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
State health department still deciding whether to extend three-week economic pause
Rescue workers pull 81-year old mother and her 52-year-old daughter from submerged car
Bay County mother and daughter die after car plunges into Saginaw River
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control
Sarah Fetcher Fitness in Saginaw County.
Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative to offer $10-million in grants to small businesses impacted by COVID-19