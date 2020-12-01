Michigan reports 5,700+ more COVID-19 cases, third highest daily death total

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The downward trend in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan continued Tuesday, but state health officials reported the third highest single-day total of deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,793 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 366,242. That is the lowest increase covering a single day in a week.

State health officials reported 190 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total to 9,324. That is the third highest number of deaths blamed on coronavirus reported on a single day in Michigan behind only 209 on April 10 and 232 on April 21.

Thirty of the deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine review of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Genesee County ended last week with the fourth and fifth highest daily COVID-19 increases at 369 on Friday and 370 on Saturday. The Genesee County Health Department reported 203 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 156 new cases on Monday.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to the lowest level in over a month on Monday with just over 35,100 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests increased to its highest level in over seven months on Monday to 14.72%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases decreased slightly on Tuesday to 4,289, which is 11 lower than Monday’s total. Of those, 3,884 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is five higher than Monday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased while the number of patients on ventilators decreased Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 874 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 526 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 23 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and five fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change since Monday:

Genesee, 13,548 cases and 402 deaths, which is an increase of 207 cases and 11 deaths.

Saginaw, 8,425 cases, 239 deaths and 1,989 patients recovered, which is an increase of 162 cases and 18 deaths.

Arenac, 419 cases, 15 deaths and 84 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Bay, 4,442 cases, 86 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 188 cases.

Clare, 709 cases, 26 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 740 cases, 11 deaths and 183 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Gratiot, 1,551 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 41 cases.

Huron, 694 cases, 15 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Iosco, 730 cases, 23 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 37 cases.

Isabella, 2,322 cases, 23 deaths and 983 recoveries, which is an increase of 80 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 2,354 cases, 53 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 150 cases and one death.

Midland, 2,669 cases, 26 deaths and 1,888 recoveries, which is an increase of 54 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 509 cases, 16 deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases, two deaths and five recoveries.

Oscoda, 166 cases, eight deaths and 24 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases, two deaths and two recoveries.

Roscommon, 571 cases, 15 deaths and 162 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and 47 recoveries.

Sanilac, 846 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of 45 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 1,995 cases, 43 deaths and 784 recoveries, which is an increase of 45 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 1,648 cases, 57 deaths and 541 recoveries, which is an increase of 45 cases and two deaths.

