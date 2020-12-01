New Michigan COVID-19 cases for Sunday and Monday decline from last week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus illnesses reported for Sunday and Monday in Michigan declined for the second week in a row.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,428 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses combined for Sunday and Monday. The total for those two days last week reached 11,177.

The new cases reported Monday increase the statewide total to 360,449.

The two-day total averages to 5,214 cases apiece for Sunday and Monday, which are the lowest daily increases since last Wednesday. The seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan declined for the first time in months to 6,604 on Monday, which is 400 fewer than last week.

State health officials reported 65 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total to 8,543. Michigan has seen 591 coronavirus deaths over the past week, which is an average of about 85 per day.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan increased by 13,002 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers 165,269 patients recovered because they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

Currently, Michigan has more than 186,000 active cases of coronavirus, which is an increase of nearly 33,000 over last week.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to the lowest level in three weeks on Saturday with just over 49,200 before rebounding slightly on Sunday to more than 56,600.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Monday to 4,306, which is 285 higher than a week ago. Of those, 3,879 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care declined over the past week while the number of patients on ventilators increased Monday. Michigan hospitals are treating 851 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 531 of them are on ventilators. Since last Monday, there are 21 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 76 more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change over the past seven days:

Genesee, 13,341 cases and 391 deaths, which is an increase of 1,970 cases and 22 deaths.

Saginaw, 8,263 cases, 221 deaths and 1,989 patients recovered, which is an increase of 968 cases and 11 deaths.

Arenac, 404 cases, 15 deaths and 84 recoveries, which is an increase of 91 cases, four deaths and 16 recoveries.

Bay, 4,294 cases, 86 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 553 cases and three deaths.

Clare, 690 cases, 25 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of 110 cases, three deaths and 54 recoveries.

Gladwin, 720 cases, 11 deaths and 183 recoveries, which is an increase of 142 cases, three deaths and 44 recoveries.

Gratiot, 1,510 cases and 31 deaths, which is an decrease of 252 cases and an increase of three deaths.

Huron, 666 cases, 15 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of 153 cases and two deaths.

Iosco, 693 cases, 23 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 143 cases and six deaths.

Isabella, 2,242 cases, 21 deaths and 938 recoveries, which is an increase of 277 cases, three deaths and 130 recoveries.

Lapeer, 2,204 cases, 52 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 490 cases and five deaths.

Midland, 2,615 cases, 25 deaths and 1,888 recoveries, which is an increase of 318 cases, three deaths and 933 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 494 cases, 14 deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 113 cases and three deaths.

Oscoda, 153 cases, six deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of 61 cases and three deaths.

Roscommon, 557 cases, 15 deaths and 115 recoveries, which is an increase of 162 cases, eight deaths and 48 recoveries.

Sanilac, 801 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of 207 cases and four deaths.

Shiawassee, 1,954 cases, 41 deaths and 784 recoveries, which is an increase of 316 cases and three deaths.

Tuscola, 1,603 cases, 54 deaths and 541 recoveries, which is an increase of 232 cases, six deaths and 62 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.