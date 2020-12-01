Recall language against Flint mayor rejected for lack of clarity

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recall against Flint’s mayor will not go through -- for now.

The Genesee County Election Commission met Tuesday to determine if the recall language filed by Flint resident Arthur Woodson is clear and factual. They reached a unanimous decision saying the petition was not clear.

Woodson, who campaigned for Neeley before his election in 2019, said he’ll be rewording it and re-filing recall language in the coming days. He believes Neeley is not living up to his promises.

“I feel that he lied to me to where I lied to the people to get him in office,” Woodson said. “Mayor Weaver did a better job than he did. And you know, I know how much I fought Mayor Weaver and I honestly want to apologize to anybody who voted for him.”

Woodson filed the recall petition earlier this month, saying Neeley did not deliver a State of the City speech during his first year in office as required by the city charter.

Woodson has filed several recall attempts against various elected officials, which he said is just part of him holding officials accountable to their word. He said the recall against Neeley was a last resort after he says the mayor failed to return any communication with him.

Neeley’s attorney stated during Tuesday’s hearing that the city charter only says he has to give the address once a year -- and the year isn’t over yet. Neeley just announced last week that he’ll deliver his first State of the City speech on Dec. 8.

“I think that this petition was filed over a month and a half before there could have been a violation, and therefore it’s not truthful and it’s premature,” said attorney Archie Hayman.

Woodson has 10 days to appeal the election commission’s decision, but he plans to reword the petition and refile it by the end of the week.

Neeley issued the following statement after the decision to deny the recall language: “We will not allow willful attempts to distract us impact the good work we are doing. Our community, in this time of crisis, should be above petty politics and personal agendas. We will remain focused on saving lives and providing the best service possible to all residents.”

