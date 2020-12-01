Recall language targeting Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley rejected

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County elections committee rejected recall language aimed at removing Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley from office.

A resident filed recall language claiming Neeley failed to schedule a State of the City address in 2020, which is required by the city charter. Neeley has scheduled a State of the City address for Dec. 8.

The Genesee County Election Commission rejected the proposed recall language on Monday, ruling that it was not clear enough. That means the recall attempt against Neeley will not move forward, but residents are allowed to file revised recall language and try again.

Neeley issued the following statement on Monday after the commission’s decision:

“We are doing good work and we will continue to do good work on behalf of the residents of Flint. We will not allow willful attempts to distract us impact the good work we are doing. Our community, in this time of crisis, should be above petty politics and personal agendas. We will remain focused on saving lives and providing the best service possible to all residents.”

