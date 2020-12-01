Saginaw County sheriff, commissioner fighting off coronavirus

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He isn’t the only elected official in the county battling the virus during this recent spike in cases.

Federspiel is said to have mild symptoms and doing better after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He will be away from the office for at least another week and is in quarantine. He was not available for comment.

Saginaw County Commissioner Cheryl Hadsall confirms she too has coronavirus and she says this is the sickest she has ever been. She is advising everyone to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands and she adds, this is nothing like the flu.

It’s not clear where Federspiel or Hadsall contracted the virus.

Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez confirms there are eight inmates in the county jail who have tested positive for the coronavirus. He said only one of the inmates is showing any symptoms.

All potential inmates who might stay at least two days in the jail are given a rapid COVID-19 test, which can provide results in minutes to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Gomez said the jail staff is able to isolate the infected inmates inside the new building, which opened earlier this year. He said it would have been difficult to isolate inmates in the old jail.

Saginaw County has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, test positivity rate and deaths for the month of November. But the Saginaw County Health Department is now reporting a slight decline in daily cases over the past week.

