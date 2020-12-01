Advertisement

Saginaw County sheriff, commissioner fighting off coronavirus

But county is reporting a slight decline in daily cases
(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He isn’t the only elected official in the county battling the virus during this recent spike in cases.

Federspiel is said to have mild symptoms and doing better after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He will be away from the office for at least another week and is in quarantine. He was not available for comment.

Saginaw County Commissioner Cheryl Hadsall confirms she too has coronavirus and she says this is the sickest she has ever been. She is advising everyone to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands and she adds, this is nothing like the flu.

It’s not clear where Federspiel or Hadsall contracted the virus.

Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez confirms there are eight inmates in the county jail who have tested positive for the coronavirus. He said only one of the inmates is showing any symptoms.

All potential inmates who might stay at least two days in the jail are given a rapid COVID-19 test, which can provide results in minutes to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Gomez said the jail staff is able to isolate the infected inmates inside the new building, which opened earlier this year. He said it would have been difficult to isolate inmates in the old jail.

Saginaw County has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, test positivity rate and deaths for the month of November. But the Saginaw County Health Department is now reporting a slight decline in daily cases over the past week.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response
A winter storm will pass to the east of Mid-Michigan to wrap up the month of November and to...
Glancing blow to bring accumulating snow to parts of Mid-Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
State health department still deciding whether to extend three-week economic pause
Rescue workers pull 81-year old mother and her 52-year-old daughter from submerged car
Bay County mother and daughter die after car plunges into Saginaw River
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife

Latest News

Midland participant in UM COVID-19 vaccine trial explains why she signed up
Midland participant in UM COVID-19 vaccine trial explains why she signed up
Claressa Shields signs with the Professional Fighters League
Restaurant dining room
Michigan restaurants await ruling on whether they can resume dine-in service
Speed limit sign
Flint neighborhood pleads for drivers to slow down
Speed limit sign
Flint neighborhood pleads with drivers to slow down on Miller Road