Advertisement

Snow Tapers Off, Sunshine Wednesday!

Temperatures warm back up.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A few lingering snow showers will be with us this evening before skies clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20s with a strong northwest wind. Wind chills will be in the middle 10s by Wednesday morning as a result.

Wednesday promises sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 40s, however! Snow will melt away very quickly except for areas to the south and east that picked up several inches.

Thursday the clouds will return with highs only around 40 degrees. A few snow flurries will be in the mix north of the Saginaw Bay as well. Friday will bring scattered light snow the area as a cold front drops by. Snow shouldn’t cause too many headaches, though. Temperatures will still be in the upper 30s for our highs.

The weekend overall appears to be looking quiet, a few light snow showers on Sunday shouldn’t cause many issues either.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response
A winter storm will pass to the east of Mid-Michigan to wrap up the month of November and to...
Glancing blow to bring accumulating snow to parts of Mid-Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
State health department still deciding whether to extend three-week economic pause
Rescue workers pull 81-year old mother and her 52-year-old daughter from submerged car
Bay County mother and daughter die after car plunges into Saginaw River
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife

Latest News

Snow tapers off
Snow tapers off into the evening
WJRT December 1st, 2020 Morning Weather
Cold and windy with snow ending
WJRT December 1st, 2020 Morning Weather
WJRT December 1st, 2020 Morning Weather
Snow continues for Thumb counties into Tuesday
Snow continues for Thumb counties into Tuesday