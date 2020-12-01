Snow Tapers Off, Sunshine Wednesday!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A few lingering snow showers will be with us this evening before skies clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20s with a strong northwest wind. Wind chills will be in the middle 10s by Wednesday morning as a result.

Wednesday promises sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 40s, however! Snow will melt away very quickly except for areas to the south and east that picked up several inches.

Thursday the clouds will return with highs only around 40 degrees. A few snow flurries will be in the mix north of the Saginaw Bay as well. Friday will bring scattered light snow the area as a cold front drops by. Snow shouldn’t cause too many headaches, though. Temperatures will still be in the upper 30s for our highs.

The weekend overall appears to be looking quiet, a few light snow showers on Sunday shouldn’t cause many issues either.

