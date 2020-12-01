State health department still deciding whether to extend three-week economic pause

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is still deciding on whether to extend the three-week economic pause to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer said her administration continues consulting with medical experts and watching coronavirus data as it comes in. She expects state health officials will make a decision on the pause, which currently is scheduled to end on Dec. 9, sometime early next week.

“It’s really too early to say where we will be in a few days or next week. We’ve not predetermined anything,” Whitmer said.

She noted that “too many people traveled over Thanksgiving” and she expects Michigan’s coronavirus numbers to increase over the next two or three weeks as a result.

The increase she expects to see may affect travel around the Christmas holiday, when Whitmer said she expects too much travel again.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, believes people heeded the toughened coronavirus restrictions imposed on Nov. 18 and the coronavirus statistics have started dropping over the past week.

“More people wore masks, didn’t gather and practiced social distancing,” Khaldun said.

The rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses statewide has been dropping for about seven days, but remains at levels Khaldun considers dangerous. She also is concerned about the decreases rebounding this month due to gatherings over Thanksgiving.

Khaldun urged anyone who traveled over Thanksgiving to stay away from others for 14 days, wear a mask and stay in touch with people they were around to find out if anyone gets ill.

“The actions you take now to could have a real impact on the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

Khaldun also noted that multiple COVID-19 vaccines potentially are days away from approval and Michigan stands ready to distribute them when they arrive, which likely will happen by the middle of December.

“A vaccine, brighter days and fewer deaths are around the corner in 2021,” she said.

