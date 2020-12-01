Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon, about a week before enhanced restrictions are scheduled to end.

Whitmer is planning to speak at 2:15 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. They will be giving an update on the the state’s COVID-19 situation and measures in place to slow the spread.

Tuesday’s remarks come eight days before the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ latest epidemic order imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions is scheduled to end. The order took effect Nov. 25 and is scheduled to end on Dec. 9.

Here’s a look at the new measures in place from Wednesday through Dec. 8:

All in-person high school and college classes will be suspended. Younger students can continue meeting in person if their local school districts choose.

Movie theaters, bowling centers, ice rinks, bingo halls, casinos will be closed entirely.

Restaurants will not be able to offer dine-in service, but they can continue drive-through and carryout service.

Group fitness classes and non-professional organized sports must pause.

Everyone who can work from home should do so.

The order is not a complete economic shutdown like Whitmer’s orders in March and April. Outdoor gatherings of 25 or fewer people are allowed while retail stores and salons can remain open subject to Michigan’s face mask order.

Work that can’t be performed at home, including manufacturing and construction, is allowed to continue.

