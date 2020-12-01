Advertisement

Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon, about a week before enhanced restrictions are scheduled to end.

Whitmer is planning to speak at 2:15 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. They will be giving an update on the the state’s COVID-19 situation and measures in place to slow the spread.

Tuesday’s remarks come eight days before the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ latest epidemic order imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions is scheduled to end. The order took effect Nov. 25 and is scheduled to end on Dec. 9.

Here’s a look at the new measures in place from Wednesday through Dec. 8:

  • All in-person high school and college classes will be suspended. Younger students can continue meeting in person if their local school districts choose.
  • Movie theaters, bowling centers, ice rinks, bingo halls, casinos will be closed entirely.
  • Restaurants will not be able to offer dine-in service, but they can continue drive-through and carryout service.
  • Group fitness classes and non-professional organized sports must pause.
  • Everyone who can work from home should do so.

The order is not a complete economic shutdown like Whitmer’s orders in March and April. Outdoor gatherings of 25 or fewer people are allowed while retail stores and salons can remain open subject to Michigan’s face mask order.

Work that can’t be performed at home, including manufacturing and construction, is allowed to continue.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm will pass to the east of Mid-Michigan to wrap up the month of November and to...
Glancing blow to bring accumulating snow to parts of Mid-Michigan
Rescue workers pull 81-year old mother and her 52-year-old daughter from submerged car
Bay County mother and daughter die after car plunges into Saginaw River
ATV Crash in Saginaw County
Saginaw County man charged in ATV crash that killed his wife
White Horse restaurant in Flint.
Michigan restaurants wait for court ruling on latest COVID-19 restrictions
The state of emergency will allow the county to more-easily seek additional resources and apply...
Michigan governor proposes $100 million COVID-19 relief plan

Latest News

A family in Michigan is mourning the death of not one, but two people from the coronavirus....
Michigan great-grandparents die of COVID-19 one minute apart
The director of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed says he expects 100% of Americans...
European regulator could OK 1st COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 29
A family in Michigan is mourning the death of not one, but two people from the coronavirus....
Michigan couple dies of COVID one minute apart
Healthsource WJRT
Improving HIV care