Advertisement

15,000+ absentee ballots in Michigan rejected for Nov. 3 election

Secretary of State says this builds trust in the state’s election system
Absentee ballot.
Absentee ballot.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Municipal clerks in Michigan rejected just over 15,000 absentee ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election out of more than 3.3 million sent in.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reported statistics on Wednesday showing a total of 15,002 absentee ballots failed to meet requirements and they were not counted in the final totals.

  • 4,090 absentee voters moved to another jurisdiction after sending in their ballot before Election Day.
  • 3,469 absentee voters died after sending in their ballot before Election Day.
  • 3,328 absentee ballots arrived after the deadline of 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
  • 1,852 absentee ballots lacked a signature as required.
  • 1,400 absentee ballots had a signature that did not match what was on file.
  • 1,050 absentee voters canceled their registration before Election Day after filing a ballot.
  • 85 absentee voters sent in their envelope without a ballot inside.
  • 58 absentee voters did not meet identification requirements.
  • 5 absentee voters were incarcerated before Election Day.

The number of rejected absentee ballots equates to just 0.46% of the total number of absentee ballots cast. Michigan set a record with more than 5.5 million ballots total cast on Nov. 3, which includes the 3.3 million absentee ballots.

“It is also gratifying that our voter education efforts, alongside those of countless other nonpartisan organizations, in addition to the installation of secure ballot drop boxes across the state, combined to dramatically reduce the rate of voter disenfranchisement due to late submission and signature errors,” Benson said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer planning press conference on Michigan’s COVID-19 response
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
State health department still deciding whether to extend three-week economic pause
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools
Andrea Brown died on Thanksgiving about three months after he was assaulted in Flint.
46-year-old dies three months after attack in Flint
Three Michigan businesses had licenses suspended for coronavirus order violations.
3 more Michigan businesses lose licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations

Latest News

Indoor dining restrictions continue for at least another week
A federal judge rules that the dining in shut-down order must continue
The Governor response to a judge's ruling against blocking an indoor dining ban.
Gov. Whitmer responds to indoor dining ruling
Indoor dining restrictions continue for at least another week
A federal judge rules that the dining in shut-down order must continue
Karen Brettrager and her son were the victims of a scam.
Saginaw County woman scammed out of $20,000
East Lansing.
MSU reinstates 2-year on campus living requirement