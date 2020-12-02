15,000+ absentee ballots in Michigan rejected for Nov. 3 election

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Municipal clerks in Michigan rejected just over 15,000 absentee ballots cast in the Nov. 3 election out of more than 3.3 million sent in.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reported statistics on Wednesday showing a total of 15,002 absentee ballots failed to meet requirements and they were not counted in the final totals.

4,090 absentee voters moved to another jurisdiction after sending in their ballot before Election Day.

3,469 absentee voters died after sending in their ballot before Election Day.

3,328 absentee ballots arrived after the deadline of 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

1,852 absentee ballots lacked a signature as required.

1,400 absentee ballots had a signature that did not match what was on file.

1,050 absentee voters canceled their registration before Election Day after filing a ballot.

85 absentee voters sent in their envelope without a ballot inside.

58 absentee voters did not meet identification requirements.

5 absentee voters were incarcerated before Election Day.

The number of rejected absentee ballots equates to just 0.46% of the total number of absentee ballots cast. Michigan set a record with more than 5.5 million ballots total cast on Nov. 3, which includes the 3.3 million absentee ballots.

“It is also gratifying that our voter education efforts, alongside those of countless other nonpartisan organizations, in addition to the installation of secure ballot drop boxes across the state, combined to dramatically reduce the rate of voter disenfranchisement due to late submission and signature errors,” Benson said.

