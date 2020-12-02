3 more Michigan businesses lose licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State regulators suspended licenses for three more Michigan businesses accused of violating statewide coronavirus orders.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended licenses for Chapz Roadhouse in Lakeview and the Rock House/Mine Shaft in Houghton. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended licenses for the Silver Beach Motel in St. Joseph.

All three businesses are accused of allowing in-person gatherings, providing in-person dining, failing to require face coverings or failing to stop patrons from congregating. Each business can appear before a state administrative law judge later this month to discuss whether the suspensions should continue and any penalties imposed.

“This pandemic has taken a toll on all of us – from schoolteachers and students to frontline workers and caregivers, we are all feeling the effects of COVID-19. Business owners are no exception,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “But the state has an obligation to protect the public health and welfare, and the emergency public health orders and the associated closures are needed to save lives.”

The Meeting Place in Fenton received a $1,000 fine and also had its liquor license suspended last week over coronavirus violations. The restaurant openly stated it planned to continue dine-in service despite the statewide order.

Five other businesses in Newaygo, Fremont, Muskegon Heights, Conklin and Grand Rapids all had their liquor licenses suspended since September of alleged violations of Michigan coronavirus orders.

The Big Boy in Sandusky received a $5,000 fine for serving customers indoors last week and eventually lost its franchise agreement to operate as a Big Boy. The restaurant now is called the Sandusky Diner and no longer is listed on the Big Boy website.

Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer received a $1,000 fine for serving customers indoors.

“Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license,” said Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Director Orlene Hawks.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.