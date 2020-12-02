Back to the Bricks winter Chrome & Ice car show not happening in 2021

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The sixth annual Chrome & Ice indoor car show in Flint will have to wait another year.

Back to the Bricks organizers announced the annual winter event will not take place in 2021, but they hope to bring it back in 2022. They cited ongoing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic for the decision to cancel the event.

“Due to the continued concerns over COVID-19, we believe that hosting our large indoor event is not the smartest nor would it be the easiest to put on and follow all current social distancing guidelines,” Back to the Bricks organizers said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Back to the Bricks acknowledged that Michigan’s coronavirus situation could change before the Chrome & Ice was scheduled to take place in February. But organizers didn’t want to invest the significant amount of time and effort to plan the event with the possibility of being required to cancel at the last minute.

“Although the restrictions could change by that point, it’s not possible to guarantee that,” said Back to the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor. “We just decided to shift our focus to the new events for 2021.”

Current coronavirus restrictions limit indoor crowds to no more than 500 people.

Back to the Bricks, which did not stage most of its scheduled events in 2020, is planning some new events for 2021. The annual Back to the Bricks Promo Tour across Michigan remains on schedule for June and registration will open in February.

They hope for a bigger turnout on the Promo Tour this year after postponing and eventually calling off the 2020 tour.

“Our chairman of the promo tour is working with all the city leaders to be able to put on that event in June,” Taylor said. “We know we will be coming back bigger, better and stronger as a community.”

