Breezy with lots of sun

It’ll still be a bit breezy today but we can look forward to lots of sunshine! High pressure to the south keeps our skies clear today with highs into the low 40s – near 40 closer to Lake Huron. Winds will be out of the NW to W at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s, and that will keep it feeling like the mid 30s for the afternoon before winds lighten.

Tonight winds shift to the WSW at 5-10mph. Clouds will move in from north to south as a trough pushes across the region, so if you see any sun tomorrow morning, enjoy it while it lasts before we turn cloudy. Lows tonight will be near 30.

Highs tomorrow struggle to hit 40 in most areas with winds picking up out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We’ll be overcast through the day, then stay cloudy with a chance of scattered light snow on Friday as a clipper system moves through.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.