COVID-19 most likely 3rd leading cause of death in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It appears COVID-19 has become the area’s third leading cause of death in Saginaw County.

Ten more people died over the past 24 hours from the virus.

More than 90 people have died in the county from COVID-19 since November 2nd, and when you compare the death toll for the entire pandemic with other causes of death in past years, it ranks very high.

“We are now seeing deaths happening at the same rate we saw in the April and May time frame, that is concerning.” says Christina Harrington of the Saginaw County Public Health Department.

She reports about 38 percent of the most recent deaths were people between the ages of 80 to 89. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 249 people have died in Saginaw County from COVID-19.

So where does that rank as far as the leading cause of all deaths in the county? In 2018, the most recent year for such statistics, the state report indicates COVID-19 would rank third, behind heart disease and cancer.

For anyone who might still believe this coronavirus is just like the flu, Saginaw County had 44 deaths attributed to the flu or pneumonia, which came in at number nine for leading causes of death in 2018.

Medical Director Doctor Delicia Pruitt says while people who have died from the virus may have had underlying conditions, a determination is made on the main cause of death for people who have coronavirus.

“If we know they have COVID-19,, they are doing great, then all of a sudden they die, its COVID-19, but if they have some other condition, like they died of congestive heart failure, that had nothing to do with COVID-19, congestive heart failure goes to number one, COVID-19 would be an additional diagnosis,” she says.

One hopeful note is that the health department is reporting the test positivity rate is beginning to decline a bit, as is the rate of daily reported infections.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.