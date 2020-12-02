Economists: Michigan economy to recover slowly over next couple years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The University of Michigan Research Center for Quantitative Economics is forecasting Michigan’s economy will take several years to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some industries will see more rapid job improvement, others will be slow to follow.

It was one year ago today --

“Job growth was robust, you’re talking about 150-200,000 new jobs being created each month, you’re talking about 2-2.5 percent economic growth, so 2019 was really a year of peace and prosperity,” said University of Michigan- Flint Economics professor Chris Douglas.

And then we all know what happened once 2020 hit. To say it’s been quite the year is probably an understatement. But heading into 2021 and beyond – Michigan’s economy and job recovery will take time, and it will depend on certain sectors.

“Before the pandemic, there was over 400,000 people working in hospitality which includes things like resorts, hotels, restaurants and so forth – well now, there’s fewer than 300,000 people working in those sectors,” Douglas said.

Because hospitality jobs require close contact with people – that sector will see slower growth; however, the automotive industry – with electrification on the horizon, is expected to grow quicker.

Most people have gotten used to working from home during the pandemic. Douglas said any job that can be done from home is here to stay.

“It seems unlikely to me that people are going to be jumping at the gun to get back in their car and do a twice daily commute 5 days a week through major city traffic to get to a downtown urban environment,” he said.

Over 1 million jobs were lost in Michigan between February and April this year. Around 100,000 jobs were gained back per month as the state reopened from May to July. In order to continue recovering jobs the state has lost – Douglas said another federally backed stimulus package will certainly help as well as a coronavirus vaccine.

“The vaccine is crucial just to have things start to get back to normal. Because if you think about sectors out there like restaurants, retail, and more broadly- transportation, the airlines for instance – it’s hard to imagine those sectors fully coming back until there’s full mitigation of the virus.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.