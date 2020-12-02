Flint neighborhood pleads for drivers to slow down

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of concerned homeowners in Flint is pleading for drivers to hit the brakes.

They say more needs to be done to curb speeding in the city. They’ve even gone as far as putting up their own radar sign in various locations to record just how fast drivers are going.

Miller Road in the city of Flint has a speed limit of 35 mph, but the Flint Taming Traffic Task Force says the detector has clocked speeds over 75 mph by 52 different vehicles over the past month.

One vehicle over the weekend was traveling at 107 mph, eight were going over 90 mph, 18 were going more than 80 mph and 25 were traveling between 75 and 80 mph.

“So the issue is, I live right on Miller Road, so I’m interested in what’s happening. I’m doing some home renovation landscape projects there and we see a lot of fast moving vehicles,” said resident Kip Darcy.

He isn’t part of the Flint Taming Traffic Task Force, but he shares the same concerns and wonders why drivers are inclined to go well above the posted speed limits.

“My main concern is it’s a residential environment and people are out jogging, they’re walking pets, they have children,” Darcy said.

The task force secured grant funding to help buy that radar. The city of Flint is well aware of the speeding problem along Miller Road and is addressing the situation.

“We’ve used some of their data moving forward in part of the planning process, along with the chief of police, making sure we can take measurements to be able to curb some of those bad behaviors of drivers out there,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

The Flint Police Department in recent weeks has stepped up patrols in the area of Miller Road near Colchester Street, which will continue.

“We’re responding, in accordance with the complaints that come in,” said Flint Police Chief Terence Green. “Today’s hot spot won’t be tomorrow’s hot spot or next week’s hot spot, so we’re trying to cover the entire city.”

He said speeding isn’t the only traffic issue around Flint. Green said there have been a number of complaints of drivers not obeying stop signs, blowing through red lights and passing illegally. The department is working to address each concern on a daily basis.

