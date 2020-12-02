Flint poll workers await payment nearly a month after Election Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Wednesday marks one month since Election Day.

One of the hard workers who spent the day making sure everything went smoothly at the polls said she hasn’t been paid for the job. Elections officials put out calls for poll workers before the election, but the Flint woman said she doesn’t feel appreciated for taking on the job.

Flint City Clerk Inez Brown said more than 500 people worked the polls on Election Day in the city, so they’re still processing the paychecks. That’s a simple answer that Gwendolyn Biggs would’ve liked to hear for herself after calling City Hall half a dozen times.

“So since they won’t listen to me. I called you,” she said.

Biggs spent about two hours turning Doyle-Ryder Elementary school into a Flint polling location Nov. 2. Then she worked there on Election Day from 5:30 a.m. to almost 10 p.m. -- a total of 18 hours.

“You know, I like doing it. I like being with the people and you know you get to meet a whole lot of people. I mean it’s a lot of fun. And then you get to do something constructive for the city,” Biggs said.

But, Biggs was expecting to get paid. She’s been an election worker for several years and said she always got her check when they told her it would come.

“They told us we would get paid on the 19th of November. The 19th came and went. Today is December 2nd. Tomorrow will be a month. I still haven’t received my money. And I called down there today,” Biggs said. “This is about the fourth or fifth time I called. Somebody will call you and then she get smart with you -- don’t get smart with me. Come on, I want my money.”

Biggs said several of her friends who worked with her are in the same boat. She acknowledges the pandemic is slowing things down, so she’s tried to be understanding.

But, she said, one of the countless times she’s called she should’ve at least gotten an answer. Biggs was relying on the added income.

“Thanksgiving. Buy my food, make sure my kids had what I wanted them to have,” she said.

Brown said the process of paying the more than 500 election workers “should be completed soon.”

